2 arrested for allegedly firing shots in neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, two people were arrested on Monday, Nov. 16 in connection with a shots fired call in the 4600 block of Quiet Acres Road.

Patrol deputies were made aware at around 8:35 p.m. of a silver vehicle driving through the neighborhood with someone firing shots from the sunroof. CPSO dispatchers shared the vehicle description, and a few moments later Caddo Deputies Brock Bonds and Peter Tidovsky stopped a 2008 Pontiac in downtown Blanchard.

After a short investigation, Bridgette Holder, 31, and Kirk Moore Jr., 35, were both arrested.

Sheriff’s Lt. Michael Gray said a handgun and ammunition were seized from the vehicle. No one was injured during the incident.

Holder was charged with illegal use of a weapon, and Moore was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Both were booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

