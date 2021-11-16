Getting Answers
2 arrested for allegedly firing shots in neighborhood

Left to right: Bridgette Holder, 31, & Kirk Moore, Jr., 35
Left to right: Bridgette Holder, 31, & Kirk Moore, Jr., 35(CADDO PARISH SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, two people were arrested on Monday, Nov. 16 in connection with a shots fired call in the 4600 block of Quiet Acres Road.

Patrol deputies were made aware at around 8:35 p.m. of a silver vehicle driving through the neighborhood with someone firing shots from the sunroof. CPSO dispatchers shared the vehicle description, and a few moments later Caddo Deputies Brock Bonds and Peter Tidovsky stopped a 2008 Pontiac in downtown Blanchard.

After a short investigation, Bridgette Holder, 31, and Kirk Moore Jr., 35, were both arrested.

Sheriff’s Lt. Michael Gray said a handgun and ammunition were seized from the vehicle. No one was injured during the incident.

Holder was charged with illegal use of a weapon, and Moore was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Both were booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

