Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

17-year-old among three teens facing adult prosecution in Caddo District Court

If indicted for second-degree murder, upon conviction the teens face possible life in prison at...
If indicted for second-degree murder, upon conviction the teens face possible life in prison at hard labor without the benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.(WILX)
By Alex Onken
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Caddo Parish 17-year-old will face indictment and prosecution as an adult in the shooting death of a 13-year-old.

During a continued custody hearing in Caddo Juvenile Court determined that Christopher Davenport, 17, could be sent to Caddo District Court.

Davenport faces charges in connection with the second-degree murder of 13-year-old Kelvonte Daigre, who died as the result of a shooting September 4, 2021, on Bert Kouns Industrial Loop near Youree Drive. He also faces eight counts of attempted first-degree murder of eight other individuals that night, including three other youths ages 5, 15 and 16. At least seven of the eight attempted first-degree murder victims were innocent bystanders merely waiting for the red light to change or otherwise traveling through the intersection.

Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office

According to La. Children’s Code Article 305, Davenport can be tried as an adult. Article 35 allows a district attorney to have jurisdiction of certain juvenile offenders ages 15 and up transferred to District Court.

The two other teens also sent to Caddo District Court are Ikerryunta Stewart, 17, also charged in connection with the Bert Kouns shootings. Nikolas Brown Jr., 17, who is accused in the September 7, 2021 shooting death of LaDerrick Grant, 19, will also be tried in Caddo District Court.

If indicted for second-degree murder, upon conviction the teens face possible life in prison at hard labor without the benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in a residence in the 6200...
18-year-old shot dead on Southern; police get 3 other calls about gunfire within 2 hours
One person is dead after a gas station clerk reportedly fatally shot a would be armed robber at...
Gas station clerk fatally shoots would-be robber at a Circle K in Bossier City, police say
Grambling State University sign.
Grambling State University dismisses head football coach, effective immediately
Ashley Bang, 33
Greenwood police chief says missing woman returns home
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha

Latest News

File photo of the Memorial Tower on the LSU campus in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU lifts indoor mask mandate on campus
Grover Cannon, who was convicted of killing Shreveport police officer, Thomas LaValley, is...
Grover Cannon appealing conviction of 2015 killing of Shreveport police officer, Thomas LaValley
Brandon Brown has been nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as U.S. attorney in...
Southern Law Center, Tech grad nominated as U.S. attorney in Western District of Louisiana
Out ahead of big changes Thursday we are tracking more well above average temperatures for the...
Near record highs possible