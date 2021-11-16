17-year-old among three teens facing adult prosecution in Caddo District Court

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Caddo Parish 17-year-old will face indictment and prosecution as an adult in the shooting death of a 13-year-old.

During a continued custody hearing in Caddo Juvenile Court determined that Christopher Davenport, 17, could be sent to Caddo District Court.

Davenport faces charges in connection with the second-degree murder of 13-year-old Kelvonte Daigre, who died as the result of a shooting September 4, 2021, on Bert Kouns Industrial Loop near Youree Drive. He also faces eight counts of attempted first-degree murder of eight other individuals that night, including three other youths ages 5, 15 and 16. At least seven of the eight attempted first-degree murder victims were innocent bystanders merely waiting for the red light to change or otherwise traveling through the intersection.

According to La. Children’s Code Article 305, Davenport can be tried as an adult. Article 35 allows a district attorney to have jurisdiction of certain juvenile offenders ages 15 and up transferred to District Court.

The two other teens also sent to Caddo District Court are Ikerryunta Stewart, 17, also charged in connection with the Bert Kouns shootings. Nikolas Brown Jr., 17, who is accused in the September 7, 2021 shooting death of LaDerrick Grant, 19, will also be tried in Caddo District Court.

If indicted for second-degree murder, upon conviction the teens face possible life in prison at hard labor without the benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

