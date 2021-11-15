Getting Answers
Advertisement

Warm start to the week

By Andrew Brightman
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:54 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a great weekend with all of the sunshine that we had across the ArkLaTex. As we kick off a new week we are tracking warming temperatures to continue for the region. Highs through Wednesday will move from the mid-70s today to the low 80s by the time we get to our next cold front that arrives Wednesday night and Thursday. Behind the front we are tracking a significant drop in temperatures with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s Thursday and Friday. This weekend temperatures should start to rebound, but we are tracking another potential weather maker on the way for Sunday with more showers on the way.

We are tracking a strong cold front on the way for Wednesday night into Thursday.
We are tracking a strong cold front on the way for Wednesday night into Thursday.(KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning we are tracking a cool start to your Monday across the region. Temperatures this morning are down in the 40s, but will quickly be warming up into the mid and upper 70s this afternoon with a solid amount of sunshine for the ArkLaTex.

As we go through the work week we are tracking temperatures that will continue to move up through Wednesday. By the time we get through the day Wednesday high temperatures will be more than ten degrees above average for this time of year with highs around the 80 degree mark. But just as soon as we hit those temperatures we are tracking a strong cold front on the way for Thursday that will bring some rain and thunderstorm activity along with much cooler temperatures. Highs on Thursday will be in the lower 60s and Friday we will struggle just to make it into the 60s, but the sunshine will return.

Looking ahead to your weekend forecast we are tracking sunshine to start the weekend, but potentially a wet end to it. Saturday we should see more sunshine along with high temperatures quickly closing back in on the 70 degree mark. Sunday though clouds will quickly be on the increase and we are likely to see rain return later in the day as part of our next front.

In the meantime, enjoy some warm and comfortable weather to start the week! Have a great Monday!

________________________________________________________________________

cold front moves in Thursday. Bringing rain and cooler temperatures.
Cold front moves in Thursday bringing rain and cooler temperatures
cold front moves in Thursday. Bringing rain and cooler temperatures.
cold front arrives Thursday
