WANTED: Woman accused of biting officer’s ear off after bar fight in Louisiana

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating a woman wanted for biting a large portion of an officer’s ear completely off.

According to the Houma Police Department, several women were fighting in the parking lot of Joni B’s Bar on Howard Avenue just after midnight on Nov. 12.

During the altercation, Michelle Smith, 36, allegedly bit “a large portion of the right ear completely off” of a responding officer. She fled the scene before she could be arrested.

Michelle Smith, 36, is accused of biting a large portion of an officer's ear off after a bar fight in Houma. (HPD)

CRIMETRACKER

Houma house party erupts in gunfire; 4 wounded, 2 arrested and more expected

16-year-old severely shot at gas station in Gentilly

Meth found in loaf of bread leads to Lafourche drug bust

The officer is recovering.

A warrant has been issued for Smith on one count of second-degree battery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 985-873-6371 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.