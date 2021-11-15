Texarkana homeless shelter prepping for Thanksgiving; donations needed

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The holiday season is here, and some agencies designed to provide support to those in need are looking for a helping hand to accomplish their mission.

Thanksgiving Day is Nov. 25, but preparations for the annual dinner at Randy Sams’ Outreach Shelter have begun. The Texarkana homeless shelter provides a special meal to shelter residents and others in the community on Thanksgiving Day.

“I’ve got an oven that only cooks four turkeys at a time,” said Lori Petit, kitchen manager at Randy Sams’ Outreach Shelter.

Petit says they’re running short on various items and could use some help.

KSLA is hosting a holiday food drive Wednesday, Nov. 17 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. For information on where to drop off donations, click here.

“Well, I need sweet potatoes, I need desserts, I need corn casseroles, green bean casserole, or anything anybody wants to bring,” Petit said.

In 2020, due to COVID-19 restrictions, instead of in-house dining, meals were given in carryout boxes. Shelter director, Jennifer Lacefield, says they provided around 250 meals, which was fewer than in previous years.

“But with the availability of the vaccination this year, we anticipate that number will increase as for as the amount of individuals coming out and sharing a meal,” Lacefield said.

Lacefield says it’s not just food donations needed at this homeless shelter. They’re also asking for cold weather clothing, like coats, hats, and long underwear.

“So this will be a perfect opportunity if you could drop off some cold weather donations to the shelter so we could have them available to everybody that stops by to get a meal,” Lacefield said.

You can drop off donations at the shelter, located at 402 Oak St. in Texarkana, Texas. Officials say monetary donations are also being accepted.

