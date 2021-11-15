Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Texarkana homeless shelter prepping for Thanksgiving; donations needed

Randy Sams' Outreach Shelter in Texarkana, Texas is collecting donations ahead of the...
Randy Sams' Outreach Shelter in Texarkana, Texas is collecting donations ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.(KTVF)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The holiday season is here, and some agencies designed to provide support to those in need are looking for a helping hand to accomplish their mission.

Thanksgiving Day is Nov. 25, but preparations for the annual dinner at Randy Sams’ Outreach Shelter have begun. The Texarkana homeless shelter provides a special meal to shelter residents and others in the community on Thanksgiving Day.

“I’ve got an oven that only cooks four turkeys at a time,” said Lori Petit, kitchen manager at Randy Sams’ Outreach Shelter.

Petit says they’re running short on various items and could use some help.

KSLA is hosting a holiday food drive Wednesday, Nov. 17 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. For information on where to drop off donations, click here.

“Well, I need sweet potatoes, I need desserts, I need corn casseroles, green bean casserole, or anything anybody wants to bring,” Petit said.

In 2020, due to COVID-19 restrictions, instead of in-house dining, meals were given in carryout boxes. Shelter director, Jennifer Lacefield, says they provided around 250 meals, which was fewer than in previous years.

“But with the availability of the vaccination this year, we anticipate that number will increase as for as the amount of individuals coming out and sharing a meal,” Lacefield said.

Lacefield says it’s not just food donations needed at this homeless shelter. They’re also asking for cold weather clothing, like coats, hats, and long underwear.

“So this will be a perfect opportunity if you could drop off some cold weather donations to the shelter so we could have them available to everybody that stops by to get a meal,” Lacefield said.

You can drop off donations at the shelter, located at 402 Oak St. in Texarkana, Texas. Officials say monetary donations are also being accepted.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in a residence in the 6200...
18-year-old shot dead on Southern; police get 3 other calls about gunfire within 2 hours
Here’s a breakdown of what Louisiana voters decided on major races, amendments on Election Day
Source: Gray News Media
Louisiana man arrested after he allegedly crashed into 3 vehicles at Nacogdoches Police Department
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2019 photo, scorpions wander in a tank after being captured in Lost...
Report: Storms in Egypt leave 3 dead, unleash scorpions that sting more than 500
Left: Xavier Perry, 12, and Adrianna Rigsby, 29 Right: Joshua Perry, 18
Funeral arrangements announced for family killed in triple homicide in Shreveport

Latest News

Caddo Commissioner John-Paul Young wants owners of pitbulls like these at Pet Savers to be...
Caddo commissioner wants pitbull owners to be required to spay/neuter their dogs
FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, file photo, U.S actor Will Smith poses for photographers...
Will Smith, inspired by ‘Dads on Duty’, sends Southwood High School to the movies
Women Veterans of the ArkLaTex hold Veterans Day ceremony, award Louisiana Medals of Honor
Women Veterans of the ArkLaTex hold Veterans Day ceremony, award Louisiana Medals of Honor
(Source: KFVS)
Veterans Day celebrations continue at ceremony in Little River County