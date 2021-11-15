Temperatures get a reality check with our next cold front

(KSLA) - For the first half of the week, temperatures will be very warm. Each day should warm up to the 80s! After the next cold front though, temperatures will drop back down to the 60s!

This evening will be pleasant. There will be a few small passing clouds, but no rain. Temperatures may be warm initially, but will gradually cool down after sunset. They should be in the 70s, falling to the 60s. It may be warm enough you will not need a jacket!

Overnight, it will be mostly clear with a couple harmless clouds. You should get a good look at the stars and moon tonight! Temperatures will be a little warm. They will struggle to cool down. So lows Tuesday morning will be in the mid to upper 50s with a couple places not even getting out of the 60s!

Tuesday will be another beautiful day! There will not be any rain, so leave the umbrella at home. There should be a few clouds, especially in the morning, but you’ll need those sunglasses by the afternoon. Temperatures will be warm again and heat up to the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Wednesday will also be nice with no chance of rain. Difference today is that a few more clouds are likely. An approaching cold front will push those clouds in, but we should still have plenty of sunshine too. Temperatures will heat up to the lower 80s again.

Wednesday night is when this next cold front will move in. Expect there to be mostly cloudy conditions during the evening, then a few showers will begin to develop around midnight or so. The showers will continue to develop and become more scattered and heavier by sunrise Thursday. So far it looks to be a wet commute Thursday morning. However, the severe threat is looking very low as of now. Still something we will watch to keep you updated on.

The rain Thursday morning should not stick around too long. Even though the rain chances are up to 40% for the day, the rain should be moving out by the afternoon. Then the sunshine should be back! Temperatures will be much cooler and only warm up to the upper 50s to the lower 60s.

Friday and Saturday both look to be very beautiful with lots of sunshine and no rain. Temperatures will also start off in the 30s in the morning, then warm up to the 60s in the afternoon. I’m also not ruling out some frost during those mornings. So as we end the work week and start the weekend, there will be perfect conditions.

Sunday as of now looks to have another cold front and bring a little more rain. Some areas may not get any rain at all though! This will help to bring reinforcing cool air to the ArkLaTex to keep the temperatures from heating up too much. So the high temperature should remain in the 60s.

Have a magnificent Monday, and an even better rest of the week!

