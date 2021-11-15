Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Teen pinned under car rescued by ‘Sopranos’ actor, TV crew

By WCBS Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - Actor William DeMeo and crew members filming the TV drama series “Gravesend” became real life heroes when they rescued a 14-year-old boy who got trapped under a car in a traffic accident.

Surveillance video shows a car jump the curb and crash last Monday evening in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Gravesend. Right around the corner, the cast and crew of the Amazon Prime TV show bearing the neighborhood’s name was filming a scene.

DeMeo stars in the drama series. He is also known for playing Jason Molinaro on “The Sopranos.”

“We heard a really loud bang,” DeMeo said. “So, we ran, and this kid’s leg, we see his leg outside the car and he was screaming.”

A 14-year-old boy, who had been out walking his dog, was pinned underneath the vehicle.

“It was just like we’re shooting, and all of a sudden, it’s craziness. It was like a scene in a movie,” DeMeo said.

The boy’s mother soon arrived on scene and started trying to lift the car off her son, according to production assistant Evan Sumner. Several crew members joined together to help her.

“Just human instinct, we just chipped in and decided to help,” Sumner said.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Authorities say he is expected to recover.

“I’m very glad we were there because it was a side street, so there wasn’t that many people on the corner. He might’ve been under that car for a lot longer,” DeMeo said. “I can’t wait to see him and give him a hug and bring him on set when we start shooting again.”

The car’s driver, an 80-year-old woman, told police her brakes failed, and she lost control.

Copyright 2021 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Day in Louisiana is Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
ELECTION DAY: What’s on the ballot in Louisiana on Nov. 13
Left: Xavier Perry, 12, and Adrianna Rigsby, 29 Right: Joshua Perry, 18
Funeral arrangements announced for family killed in triple homicide in Shreveport
Police are still investigating the incident.
One dead after fiery crash; police investigating
Firetrucks parked outside the house where a garage caught on fire.
Fire burns garage; police investigate
Here’s a breakdown of what Louisiana voters decided on major races, amendments on Election Day

Latest News

Researchers say they have uncovered the names of 102 Native American students who died at a...
Dark history of Native American boarding schools preserved by Neb. organization
Here’s a breakdown of what Louisiana voters decided on major races, amendments on Election Day
RAW INTERVIEW: District 7 Caddo School Board candidate Darrin Dixon
RAW INTERVIEW: District 7 Caddo School Board candidate Darrin Dixon
The 80-year-old driver told police she lost control of the car when her brakes failed.
TV crew helps save 14-year-old pinned under car