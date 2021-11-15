Getting Answers
Shreveport residents fed up with potholes throughout city

Potholes, like this one at Fairfield Avenue and W 65th Street, are a common scene on Shreveport...
Potholes, like this one at Fairfield Avenue and W 65th Street, are a common scene on Shreveport roads.(KSLA)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport residents are getting fed up with the number of potholes throughout the city, and how long it seems to take to fix them.

On Monday, Nov. 15, KSLA’s Tayler Davis spoke with the city’s streets and drainage superintendent about the ongoing issues. She also talked with people who live in the city and are sick of dodging them as they’re driving around town.

Watch tonight for what’s being done to fix the potholes and why those repairs seem like they take longer than they should.

