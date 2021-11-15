Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Shreveport police respond to report of shooting, 3 other calls about gunfire within 1.5 hours

Fire Department medics transported no one from Southern Avenue or Lone Oak Drive
Shreveport police received a report of a shooting the night of Nov. 14, 2021, on Southern...
Shreveport police received a report of a shooting the night of Nov. 14, 2021, on Southern Avenue between East 61st and East 63rd streets. It's one of at least four calls about gunfire that Shreveport authorities received that night.(Source: Destinee Patterson/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are investigating a shooting and three other calls about gunfire, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

The shooting on Southern Avenue was reported at 8:54 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14.

Less than a half hour earlier, first responders were summoned to a call about gunfire on Lone Oak Drive between Southwood Drive and Melody Lane.

Fire Department medics transported no one from either scene.

There was no police supervisor or spokesperson on hand on Southern to ask about the shooting there.

Dispatch records do show that five SFD units and four police units initially responded to the shooting on Southern between East 61st and East 63rd streets.

Eight police units now are on the scene in the area of the 6200 block of Southern.

Meantime, police have since gotten a call about gunfire at Olive Street at Gilbert Drive. That came in at 9:49 p.m. Police initially sent four units to that scene.

Then at 10:23 p.m., police received a report of gunfire at Herndon Steet at Magnolia Avenue.

This is a developing situation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

________________________________________________________________________

Download the free KSLA News 12 app

Download the free KSLA First Alert Weather app

⋅ Follow KSLA on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram

⋅ Watch KSLA live or on-demand on Roku, Amazon Fire & Apple TV

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Day in Louisiana is Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
ELECTION DAY: What’s on the ballot in Louisiana on Nov. 13
Left: Xavier Perry, 12, and Adrianna Rigsby, 29 Right: Joshua Perry, 18
Funeral arrangements announced for family killed in triple homicide in Shreveport
Police are still investigating the incident.
One dead after fiery crash; police investigating
Firetrucks parked outside the house where a garage caught on fire.
Fire burns garage; police investigate
Here’s a breakdown of what Louisiana voters decided on major races, amendments on Election Day

Latest News

Here’s a breakdown of what Louisiana voters decided on major races, amendments on Election Day
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Source: Gray News Media
Louisiana man arrested after he allegedly crashed into 3 vehicles at Nacogdoches Police Department
Bossier City Council Race
Bossier City Council Race