Shreveport police respond to report of shooting, 3 other calls about gunfire within 1.5 hours

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are investigating a shooting and three other calls about gunfire, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

The shooting on Southern Avenue was reported at 8:54 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14.

Less than a half hour earlier, first responders were summoned to a call about gunfire on Lone Oak Drive between Southwood Drive and Melody Lane.

Fire Department medics transported no one from either scene.

There was no police supervisor or spokesperson on hand on Southern to ask about the shooting there.

Dispatch records do show that five SFD units and four police units initially responded to the shooting on Southern between East 61st and East 63rd streets.

Eight police units now are on the scene in the area of the 6200 block of Southern.

Meantime, police have since gotten a call about gunfire at Olive Street at Gilbert Drive. That came in at 9:49 p.m. Police initially sent four units to that scene.

Then at 10:23 p.m., police received a report of gunfire at Herndon Steet at Magnolia Avenue.

This is a developing situation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

