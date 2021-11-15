Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Police offer tips to protect against ‘porch pirates’ this holiday season

Police say package thefts increase during the holidays.
Police say package thefts increase during the holidays.(KWCH)
By Chris Rosato
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s that time of year again when many are already ordering gifts online for the holidays.

Police are giving online shoppers some advice on ways they can protect themselves against thieves looking to snatch up those packages once they’re delivered.

Online shopping is as simple as a click of a button but officials say the holidays are like ‘open season’ for thieves looking to steal packages.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department have some tips for you. They say it’s a good idea to install some cameras around the outside of your home and even some additional lighting.

Another idea is to direct the delivery driver with the company to leave your packages in an area that is not in plain sight. You can also have your orders sent to your work address or a service center near you.

“Looking at previous years, you do see an uptick during the holiday season of potential threats, the ‘porch pirates’ as you mentioned,” said Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. with BRPD. “So, it is something that we have seen an uptick in in previous years.”

And if you do become a victim, police say it’s a good idea to check nearby pawn shops because some thieves use those as dumping grounds for stolen goods.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in a residence in the 6200...
18-year-old shot dead on Southern; police get 3 other calls about gunfire within 2 hours
Source: Gray News Media
Louisiana man arrested after he allegedly crashed into 3 vehicles at Nacogdoches Police Department
Here’s a breakdown of what Louisiana voters decided on major races, amendments on Election Day
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2019 photo, scorpions wander in a tank after being captured in Lost...
Report: Storms in Egypt leave 3 dead, unleash scorpions that sting more than 500
Election Day in Louisiana is Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
ELECTION DAY: What’s on the ballot in Louisiana on Nov. 13

Latest News

We are tracking our next cold front on the way for Wednesday night into Thursday.
Next cold front arrives Thursday morning
LSU Health brings COVID vaccine directly to north Louisiana schools
Here’s a breakdown of what Louisiana voters decided on major races, amendments on Election Day
RAW INTERVIEW: District 7 Caddo School Board candidate Darrin Dixon
RAW INTERVIEW: District 7 Caddo School Board candidate Darrin Dixon
Shreveport police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in a residence in the 6200...
18-year-old shot dead on Southern; police get 3 other calls about gunfire within 2 hours