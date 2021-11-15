MISSING: Greenwood woman last seen being picked up by someone in dark-colored minivan

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - The Greenwood Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a woman who hasn’t been heard from since Nov. 11.

Family members and her roommate say they haven’t heard from Ashley Bang, 33, since Thursday, Nov. 11 around 3 p.m. Police say someone in a dark Chrysler minivan with a Texas license plate picked Bang up from her home in Greenwood on Nov. 10. Nobody has heard from her since she sent a message to her roommate on Nov. 11.

Anyone with information on Bang’s whereabouts should contact the Greenwood Police Department at 318-938-5554.

