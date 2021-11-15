Man dies in big rig wreck in DeSoto Parish

DeSOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A Sabine Parish man died when his big rig ran off the road and crashed into an embankment less than four miles southeast of Mansfield in DeSoto Parish, authorities say.

Killed was 29-year-old Rakeem Brazile, of Zwolle.

Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop G were notified of the crash on Louisiana Highway 522 at True Vine Road just before 7 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 14.

Their preliminary investigation shows Brazile, who was properly restrained, was driving a 2019 Volvo tractor-trailer rig east on Louisiana Highway 522 when the accident occurred.

LSP says impairment is not suspected to have been a factor in this crash.

Toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis, as is routine in such investigations.

That section of Louisiana Highway 522 was reopened to traffic shortly after lunchtime, authorities said.

Troop G has investigated 32 fatal crashes resulting in 34 deaths this year.

