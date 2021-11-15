Getting Answers
LSU Health brings COVID vaccine directly to north Louisiana schools

(WCTV)
By Christian Piekos
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:25 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Just weeks after the CDC signed off on Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for 5 to 11 year old children, LSU Health Shreveport has begun bringing the vaccine directly to schools across north Louisiana.

On Monday, Nov. 15, shots will be given at the following northwest Louisiana schools:

  • 8:00 a.m. - Mansfield Elementary School
  • 9:30 a.m. - Mansfield Middle School
  • 11:15 a.m. - Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts
  • 1:00 p.m. - Mansfield High School

Tuesday, Nov. 16:

  • 8:00 a.m. - North DeSoto Middle School
  • 8:30 a.m. - Homer Elementary School
  • 9:30 a.m. - North DeSoto Lower Elementary School
  • 10:30 a.m. - Homer Junior High School
  • 11:00 a.m. - North DeSoto Upper Elementary School
  • 12:00 p.m. - Stanley High School
  • 1:00 p.m. - North DeSoto High School
  • 1:00 p.m. - Homer High School
  • 1:30 p.m. - Logansport High School

Wednesday, Nov. 17:

  • 8:30 a.m. - Haynesville Elementary School
  • 10:30 a.m. - Haynesville Junior/Senior High School
  • 1:30 p.m. - Summerfield High School

Thursday, Nov. 18:

  • 8:30 a.m. - Ringgold Elementary School
  • 8:30 a.m. - Crawford Elementary School
  • 10:00 a.m. - Ringgold High School
  • 10:00 a.m. - Arcadia High School
  • 12:00 p.m. - Bienville High School
  • 12:00 p.m. Gibsland Coleman High School

