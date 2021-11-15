LSU Health brings COVID vaccine directly to north Louisiana schools

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Just weeks after the CDC signed off on Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for 5 to 11 year old children, LSU Health Shreveport has begun bringing the vaccine directly to schools across north Louisiana.

On Monday, Nov. 15, shots will be given at the following northwest Louisiana schools:

8:00 a.m. - Mansfield Elementary School

9:30 a.m. - Mansfield Middle School

11:15 a.m. - Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts

1:00 p.m. - Mansfield High School

Tuesday, Nov. 16:

8:00 a.m. - North DeSoto Middle School

8:30 a.m. - Homer Elementary School

9:30 a.m. - North DeSoto Lower Elementary School

10:30 a.m. - Homer Junior High School

11:00 a.m. - North DeSoto Upper Elementary School

12:00 p.m. - Stanley High School

1:00 p.m. - North DeSoto High School

1:00 p.m. - Homer High School

1:30 p.m. - Logansport High School

Wednesday, Nov. 17:

8:30 a.m. - Haynesville Elementary School

10:30 a.m. - Haynesville Junior/Senior High School

1:30 p.m. - Summerfield High School

Thursday, Nov. 18:

8:30 a.m. - Ringgold Elementary School

8:30 a.m. - Crawford Elementary School

10:00 a.m. - Ringgold High School

10:00 a.m. - Arcadia High School

12:00 p.m. - Bienville High School

12:00 p.m. Gibsland Coleman High School

