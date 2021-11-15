Getting Answers
Louisiana’s COVID hospitalizations drop below 200 for first time since March 2020

File photo
File photo(Pexels)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Louisiana has dropped to its lowest level since the state started reporting the statistic.

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) began reporting the state’s COVID hospitalizations on March 24, 2020. On that day, 271 patients were hospitalized with the virus.

On Monday, Nov. 15, Louisiana’s COVID hospitalizations dropped to 196 patients.

Almost three months ago, the state reported its highest hospitalization rate of the pandemic with 3,022 patients on Aug. 17.

Gov. John Bel Edwards tweeted about the record low hospitalization on Monday.

“This is great progress compared to where we were a few months ago, but we can’t let up,” Gov. Edwards said.

LDH reports 2.23 million residents have been fully vaccinated as of Monday.

RELATED: New Orleans based federal appeals court temporarily stops COVID-19 vaccine mandate

