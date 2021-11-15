Gas station clerk fatally shoots would-be robber at a Circle K in Bossier City, police say
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - One person is dead after an attempted armed robbery at a gas station in Bossier City.
Police officials say it happened around 3 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 14 at the Circle K in the 2800 block of Airline Drive. The clerk at the gas station fatally shot a would-be armed robber, police say.
The investigation is ongoing. More information is expected to be released Tuesday.
