Caddo commissioner wants pitbull owners to be required to spay/neuter their dogs

Caddo animal shelter has taken in 670 pit bulls, of which 301 have been euthanized
Caddo Commissioner John-Paul Young wants owners of pitbulls like these at Pet Savers to be required to spay/neuter their dogs.(Source: Destinee Patterson/KSLA News 12)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Caddo Commissioner John-Paul Young is proposing an ordinance that he says will help control the pit bull population.

If passed, it would require pit bull owners to get their dogs spayed or neutered. The commission is set to discuss the proposal during a work session Monday.

“It is in the interest of Caddo Parish citizens to reduce the number of pit bulls taken in and euthanized at Caddo Parish Animal Services and Mosquito Control,” according to the Young’s proposal.

As of Friday, Nov. 12, Caddo Parish Animal Services and Mosquito Control had taken in 670 pit bulls; 301 were euthanized.

“This is about increasing the number of sterilizations so that we can decrease the euthanizations,” Young said.

People who oppose the proposition contend that it oversteps owners’ rights. Other critics say nature should run its course.

“It’s the same thing as saying let’s just let them die,” said Linda Shemwell, founder and president of PetSavers. “People don’t take good care of them.”

Young said this proposal would be similar to rules that require owners to get their dogs vaccinated against rabies.

RAW INTERVIEW: District 7 Caddo School Board candidate Darrin Dixon
Voters decide Bossier City Council runoff candidates, other elections
Bossier City Council Race
