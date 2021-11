AURORA, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Five teens were hurt in a shooting near a Colorado, school.

CBS Denver is reporting that the teens are between 14-17 years old, per KKTV.

Police said the suspect is unknown and no longer on the scene.

They also said that Central High School is on a “secure perimeter.”

Copyright 2021 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.