Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Mark Ingram II surpasses Deuce McAllister to become Saints’ all-time rushing leader

Running back Mark Ingram II surpassed Deuce McAllister as the Saints' career rushing leader on...
Running back Mark Ingram II surpassed Deuce McAllister as the Saints' career rushing leader on Sunday (Nov. 14).
By Ken Daley
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints have a new all-time rushing leader.

Running back Mark Ingram II surpassed Deuce McAllister for the team’s career rushing record when he gained his 20th yard on the ground in the third quarter of Sunday’s road game against the Tennessee Titans.

Ingram, 31, broke McAllister’s career record of 6,096 rushing yards for New Orleans in his third game back with the Saints. The team reacquired Ingram last month in a trade with the Houston Texans that was agreed to on Oct. 27 and finalized two days later.

McAllister, 42, who retired after the 2008 season, held the Saints’ rushing record for the past 13 years.

How long it will belong to Ingram remains to be seen. The third- and fourth-ranked running backs on the list are the retired George Rogers (4,267 yards) and Dalton Hilliard (4,164), respectively. But fifth on the list with 3,870 rushing yards is Ingram’s current backfield partner, Alvin Kamara.

Kamara was left off the Saints’ active roster Sunday while nursing a knee injury.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Day in Louisiana is Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
ELECTION DAY: What’s on the ballot in Louisiana on Nov. 13
Left: Xavier Perry, 12, and Adrianna Rigsby, 29 Right: Joshua Perry, 18
Funeral arrangements announced for family killed in triple homicide in Shreveport
Police are still investigating the incident.
One dead after fiery crash; police investigating
Firetrucks parked outside the house where a garage caught on fire.
Fire burns garage; police investigate
Kenny James Len Choate, DOB: 9/26/1984
‘Disturbing’ investigation leads to arrest of Natchitoches man on numerous sexual misconduct, animal cruelty charges

Latest News

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara will miss Sunday's game in Nashville. (AP...
Kamara ruled out for Saints-Titans game
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has signed with the L.A. Rams after becoming a free agent...
Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. signs with L.A. Rams
Alvin Kamara missed practice for Saints Wednesday.
Kamara misses Saints practice on Wednesday
A new report says the Saints are 'one to watch' among teams expected to pursue Odell Beckham...
Report: Saints ‘one to keep an eye on’ if OBJ becomes free agent Tuesday