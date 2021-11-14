Eight, including three firefighters, taken to hospital after Franklin County fire

MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - A Moneta residential structure fire landed five citizens and three firefighters in the hospital late Saturday night.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Franklin County Department of Public Safety, crews responded at around 11:30 p.m. to 10 Southern Key for a report of multiple people trapped in the building.

The home was fully engulfed with flames when fire units arrived. They also found four people trapped on the back deck that was approximately 12 feet off the ground.

Three were rescued by emergency officials, while one jumped from the platform.

Each patient was taken to a local hospital, with one later being transported to Wake Forest University.

