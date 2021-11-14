Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Eight, including three firefighters, taken to hospital after Franklin County fire

The home was fully engulfed with flames when fire units arrived. They also found four people trapped on the back deck that was approximately 12 feet off the ground.
Franklin County fire at 10 Southern Key late Saturday night
Franklin County fire at 10 Southern Key late Saturday night(WDBJ7 viewer)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - A Moneta residential structure fire landed five citizens and three firefighters in the hospital late Saturday night.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Franklin County Department of Public Safety, crews responded at around 11:30 p.m. to 10 Southern Key for a report of multiple people trapped in the building.

The home was fully engulfed with flames when fire units arrived. They also found four people trapped on the back deck that was approximately 12 feet off the ground.

Three were rescued by emergency officials, while one jumped from the platform.

Each patient was taken to a local hospital, with one later being transported to Wake Forest University.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Day in Louisiana is Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
ELECTION DAY: What’s on the ballot in Louisiana on Nov. 13
Left: Xavier Perry, 12, and Adrianna Rigsby, 29 Right: Joshua Perry, 18
Funeral arrangements announced for family killed in triple homicide in Shreveport
Police are still investigating the incident.
One dead after fiery crash; police investigating
Firetrucks parked outside the house where a garage caught on fire.
Fire burns garage; police investigate
Kenny James Len Choate, DOB: 9/26/1984
‘Disturbing’ investigation leads to arrest of Natchitoches man on numerous sexual misconduct, animal cruelty charges

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Source: Gray News Media
Louisiana man arrested after he allegedly crashed into 3 vehicles at Nacogdoches Police Department
Bossier City Council Race
Bossier City Council Race
A breakdown of major races, amendments from Election Day in Louisiana
Louisiana Election Day results
Louisiana Election Day results