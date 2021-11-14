A breakdown of major races, amendments from Election Day in Louisiana

(KSLA) - The polls in Louisiana have closed, and voters have made their selections on a variety of races and issues.

BOSSIER PARISH

One of the bigger races in the ArkLaTex is for Bossier City’s District 1 Council seat. Three candidates ran for the position: Darren Ashley, Brian Hammons and Michael Lombardo.

Shane Cheatham won the seat in March, but resigned from the position before he took office. Scott Irwin was named to fill the seat until this election.

In complete but unofficial results, Hammond (48% of vote) and Lombardino (36% of vote) will go to a runoff election.

There are a few seats on the ballot in Bossier Parish, including the Police Jury District 5 seat and the School Board District 11 seat.

Julianna Parks and Mindy Wardlaw were both going for the District 5 seat. In complete but unofficial results, Parks won with 61% of the vote.

Robert Bertrand is the current interim representative for the District 11 seat. Miki Royner also ran for the spot. In complete but unofficial results, Bertrand won with 73% of the vote.

The race for Palin Dealing Mayor included Shavonda Gay and Jim Parrish. In complete but unofficial results, Gay won with 55% of the vote.

CADDO PARISH

Caddo Parish also had an election for Caddo School Board’s District 7 seat. Those running included Linda Raspberry Smith and Darrin Dixon.

In complete but unofficial results, Dixon won with 52% of the vote.

AMENDMENTS

Two of the four state constitutional amendments are especially impactful.

Amendment 1 would change the way Louisiana collects sales taxes. It would allow a single authority to oversee the collection, electronic filing and policy guidance for state and local sales taxes. Sales tax rates would not change.

Amendment 2 would lower the state’s income tax rate. It would lower the maximum rate of the income tax and allow removal of a major state tax deduction, triggering statutory reforms for individual and corporate income and franchise taxes.

