Women Veterans of the ArkLaTex hold Veterans Day ceremony, award Louisiana Medals of Honor

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Women Veterans of the ArkLaTex held a Veterans Day ceremony Friday, Nov. 12 in Bossier City at the ArkLaTex Women Veterans Monument.

They recognized veterans by playing all the service songs and awarding Louisiana Medals of Honor. The honor was created to recognize and thank Louisiana Veterans for their honorable military service.

Seven women veterans were honored at the ceremony.

“It’s such an honor to be able to have served our country,” said Arcenia Anthony, an Army veteran. “I served for six years active and two years in the individual reserve. Even when you leave the military, you are still connected to the military. You still serve. I am so excited to receive this award.”

Sandra Walker Sullivan, an Army veteran from Minden, served in the 4013th and 4158th from 1987-1997.

“I am so proud and honored to receive this,” said Sullivan. “It’s just something special that I didn’t have any idea that I would be receiving. I am proud to be an American soldier.”

“This was amazing,” said Marsha Parham, an Army Reserves veteran. “I didn’t think I was ever going to get anything like this because my military records were lost. Thankfully they found enough of them to be able to present me with this today so I am very happy. I served during peacetime but I always knew there was a possibility that I would go. It was very important to me to serve and give back. "

Parham said she discovered and joined the Women Veterans of the ArkLaTex two years ago.

“I joined and I’ve made so many friendships in all the service branches. To see us all stand during the service songs was amazing,” she said.

Today, there are over two million women veterans across the country, with over 3,000 living here in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.