One ddead after girey crash; Police investigating

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KSLA) - Texarkana police responded to a vehicle crash during the early morning of Saturday, Nov. 13.

The incident occurred at the intersection of MLK Boulevard and Wood Street.

In a post on their Facebook page, Texarkana Police say that when they arrived at the scene the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.

Once the Texarkana Fire Department was able to put the fire out, the driver’s body was discovered still inside the vehicle.

Police are still investigating the accident.

