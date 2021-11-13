Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

One ddead after girey crash; Police investigating

Police are still investigating the incident.
Police are still investigating the incident.(Source: KSLA News 12)
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KSLA) - Texarkana police responded to a vehicle crash during the early morning of Saturday, Nov. 13.

The incident occurred at the intersection of MLK Boulevard and Wood Street.

In a post on their Facebook page, Texarkana Police say that when they arrived at the scene the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.

Once the Texarkana Fire Department was able to put the fire out, the driver’s body was discovered still inside the vehicle.

Police are still investigating the accident.

________________________________________________________________________

Download the free KSLA News 12 app

Download the free KSLA First Alert Weather app

⋅ Follow KSLA on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram

⋅ Watch KSLA live or on-demand on Roku, Amazon Fire & Apple TV

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, file photo, U.S actor Will Smith poses for photographers...
Will Smith, inspired by ‘Dads on Duty’, sends Southwood High School to the movies
Left: Xavier Perry, 12, and Adrianna Rigsby, 29 Right: Joshua Perry, 18
Funeral arrangements announced for family killed in triple homicide in Shreveport
Election Day in Louisiana is Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
ELECTION DAY: What’s on the ballot in Louisiana on Nov. 13
Shreveport Police Department
2 SPD officers fired for policy violations, indictments
Kenny James Len Choate, DOB: 9/26/1984
‘Disturbing’ investigation leads to arrest of Natchitoches man on numerous sexual misconduct, animal cruelty charges

Latest News

Women Veterans of the ArkLaTex hold Veterans Day ceremony
Women Veterans of the ArkLaTex hold Veterans Day ceremony
FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, file photo, U.S actor Will Smith poses for photographers...
Will Smith, inspired by ‘Dads on Duty’, sends Southwood High School to the movies
Women Veterans of the ArkLaTex hold Veterans Day ceremony, award Louisiana Medals of Honor
Women Veterans of the ArkLaTex hold Veterans Day ceremony, award Louisiana Medals of Honor
Ahmad Green
Arrest made in connection with fatal GSU homecoming shooting