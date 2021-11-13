Sunny and cool weekend; rain returns Thursday

(KSLA) - Happy Saturday everyone! A beautiful and sunny fall weekend will fall into the ArkLaTex. After a chilly and frosty morning for some, comes an afternoon with temperatures in the 50s.

Saturday: today is the last day to visit the State Fair of Louisiana and it’ll be a chilly day to ride the rides and enjoy the fair food. Highs today will only max out in the upper 50s to low 60s with mostly sunny skies. By sunset we’ll already be back into the 50s and in the 40s by 7pm this evening.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Sunday morning will be chilly but overall a very nice day still. Highs will actually be a bit warmer in the low 70s! Still remaining a very sunny day, it’ll be great for an afternoon bike ride or any other fun and relaxing activity outdoors to enjoy the sunshine!

Monday and Tuesday will also be nice and dry with mostly sunny skies. The rain chances are down to zero. Temperatures will be a bit warmer however. It should warm up to the lower 70s. Still some very nice weather to start off the work week!

Wednesday will likely be a very warm day. Highs look to be around the 80 degree mark, if not just below! Well above average for mid November. Clouds will also be on the increase ahead of our next cold front. This will bring some rain possibly during the day Wednesday. More of the rain is likely overnight.

Thursday will still have some rain. Especially in the morning. There will be some storms involved. It’s too early to tell if there will be any severe weather, but it is something we will be watching very closely as we get closer. As of now, I would not worry about any storms. Prepare for the rain in the morning, then it should all move out in the afternoon. Temperatures will be much cooler and only warm up to the lower to mid 60s.

Have a fantastic Friday, and an even better weekend!

