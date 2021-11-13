Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Fire burns garage; police investigate

Firetrucks parked outside the house where a garage caught on fire.
Firetrucks parked outside the house where a garage caught on fire.(KSLA)
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Fire Fighters and Police responded to a house fire at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13.

The fire occurred on the 4000 block of Ralph Place. Firefighters on the scene put out a fire located in the garage of the house. A single person had left the house and was with a neighbor when units arrived at the scene.

The fire is now under investigation by police due to the fact that the house was previously targeted. The fire chief at the scene said they had visited the house on Thursday, Nov. 11, when they received reports that a molotov cocktail was thrown at the house.

KSLA will update this story as it develops.

________________________________________________________________________

Download the free KSLA News 12 app

Download the free KSLA First Alert Weather app

⋅ Follow KSLA on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram

⋅ Watch KSLA live or on-demand on Roku, Amazon Fire & Apple TV

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, file photo, U.S actor Will Smith poses for photographers...
Will Smith, inspired by ‘Dads on Duty’, sends Southwood High School to the movies
Left: Xavier Perry, 12, and Adrianna Rigsby, 29 Right: Joshua Perry, 18
Funeral arrangements announced for family killed in triple homicide in Shreveport
Election Day in Louisiana is Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
ELECTION DAY: What’s on the ballot in Louisiana on Nov. 13
Shreveport Police Department
2 SPD officers fired for policy violations, indictments
Kenny James Len Choate, DOB: 9/26/1984
‘Disturbing’ investigation leads to arrest of Natchitoches man on numerous sexual misconduct, animal cruelty charges

Latest News

Police are still investigating the incident.
One dead after fiery crash; police investigating
Women Veterans of the ArkLaTex hold Veterans Day ceremony
Women Veterans of the ArkLaTex hold Veterans Day ceremony
FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, file photo, U.S actor Will Smith poses for photographers...
Will Smith, inspired by ‘Dads on Duty’, sends Southwood High School to the movies
Women Veterans of the ArkLaTex hold Veterans Day ceremony, award Louisiana Medals of Honor
Women Veterans of the ArkLaTex hold Veterans Day ceremony, award Louisiana Medals of Honor