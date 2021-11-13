Fire burns garage; police investigate

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Fire Fighters and Police responded to a house fire at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13.

The fire occurred on the 4000 block of Ralph Place. Firefighters on the scene put out a fire located in the garage of the house. A single person had left the house and was with a neighbor when units arrived at the scene.

The fire is now under investigation by police due to the fact that the house was previously targeted. The fire chief at the scene said they had visited the house on Thursday, Nov. 11, when they received reports that a molotov cocktail was thrown at the house.

KSLA will update this story as it develops.

