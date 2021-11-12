Will Smith, inspired by ‘Dads on Duty’, sending Southwood High School to the movies

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The national attention Southwood High School continues to garner, thanks to the efforts of ‘Dads on Duty’, has found its way to Hollywood.

Inspired by the benevolent group of fathers, actor Will Smith is sending Southwood to see his new movie King Richard, which is about the upbringing of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams.

Smith’s character, Richard Williams, was born in Shreveport.

On Friday morning, Southwood students will be bussed to both Tinseltown theaters in Shreveport and Regal Cinemas at the Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City.

.@KSLA went to the movies this morning! Why? Because the Fresh Prince himself is paying for all of Southwood HS to see his new movie after being inspired by ‘Dads on Duty.’ Hear from the principal at 6:30! pic.twitter.com/j1hjfPqaUB — Christian Piekos (@ChristianPiekos) November 12, 2021

To make the trip sweeter, all faculty, students and staff going to the movie will receive popcorn, candy and a drink.

KSLA is speaking live Friday morning with Dr. Kim Pendleton, principal of Southwood High School, to discuss the positive influences and changes ‘Dads on Duty’ continues to leave on students.

