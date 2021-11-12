Getting Answers
Will Smith, inspired by ‘Dads on Duty’, sending Southwood High School to the movies

FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, file photo, U.S actor Will Smith poses for photographers during the photocall of "Bad Boys for Life," in Paris. Inspired by the benevolent group of fathers, actor Will Smith is sending Southwood to see his new movie King Richard, which is about the upbringing of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)(Thibault Camus | AP)
By Christian Piekos
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The national attention Southwood High School continues to garner, thanks to the efforts of ‘Dads on Duty’, has found its way to Hollywood.

Inspired by the benevolent group of fathers, actor Will Smith is sending Southwood to see his new movie King Richard, which is about the upbringing of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams.

Smith’s character, Richard Williams, was born in Shreveport.

On Friday morning, Southwood students will be bussed to both Tinseltown theaters in Shreveport and Regal Cinemas at the Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City.

To make the trip sweeter, all faculty, students and staff going to the movie will receive popcorn, candy and a drink.

KSLA is speaking live Friday morning with Dr. Kim Pendleton, principal of Southwood High School, to discuss the positive influences and changes ‘Dads on Duty’ continues to leave on students.

