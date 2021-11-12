Getting Answers
Veterans Day celebrations continue at ceremony in Little River County

(Source: KFVS)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ASHDOWN, Ark. (KSLA) - Veterans Day celebrations continued on Friday, Nov. 12 at a ceremony held in Ashdown, Ark.

U.S. military veterans Kenneth Dixon, William Collins and Bill Knighton posted the colors this morning, on the lawn of the courthouse in Little River County.

“Me being a 32-year veteran, it means a lot to me,” said Dixon.

“It’s an honor and privilege to be able to serve my country,” said Knighton.

“Remember their Sacrifice” was the theme of this ceremony. It was sponsored by employees at the courthouse, and showcased the S.Y.L. singers from the Mineral Spring School District.

“I serve because I feel this country is the greatest in the world and there will never be a one any greater,” said Collins.

Assistant Director for the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs, Gina Chandler, said one of the biggest problems in her state is suicide among veterans.

“Veterans are proud of their service, proud people that don’t ask for help a lot. So getting them to the resources and help they need has been a barrier in the past and we are working on ways to get veterans connected,” she said.

Chandler said there are more than 200,001 veterans in Ark.

