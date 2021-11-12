Sunny and cool for the weekend

(KSLA) - Happy Friday everyone! Today’s a great day to end the work week, we’ll have a cold front move through today and bring sunny and cooler weather into the weekend! If you have plans for Saturday and Sunday, spending it outside or inside is both a great idea!

Today: as you head out the door this morning grab a jacket as always. A chilly start to the day with temperatures in the low and mid 40s across the ArkLaTex with some areas of patchy fog. Sunny skies make a return today and will stay with many, but there may be a few extra clouds I-30 and north with Friday’s cold front moving through. Today’s cold front wont actually bring much in the way of rain at all. Many will remain dry, but will notice the extra chill in the air later this evening and for Saturday.

Highs today will be in the low to mid 60s from Marshall, Texas to the I-30 corridor and northward. Elsewhere, highs will be in the low 70s. Later this evening though, we turn chilly and into the 50s around 7pm this evening if you’re headed to Friday night football or the fair this evening. Stay bundled and maybe add the hot chocolate for a evening treat.

Overnight lows are in the low 40s.

This weekend will remain very nice with no rain either day. Morning temperatures will start off in the lower 40s with a couple locations in the upper 30s! Then, thanks to the sunshine both days, temperatures will warm up a bit in the afternoon. Saturday however, may only warm up to the upper 50s! Sunday should be warmer and will get back to the lower 70s. If you are planning anything outdoors, you will be able to enjoy the perfect weather with no worries!

Monday and Tuesday will also be nice and dry with mostly sunny skies. The rain chances are down to zero. Temperatures will be a bit warmer however. It should warm up to the lower 70s. Still some very nice weather to start off the work week!

Wednesday will likely be a very warm day. Highs look to be around the 80 degree mark! Well above average for mid November. Clouds will also be on the increase in anticipation of our next cold front. This will bring some rain possibly Wednesday night. Temperatures are expected to cool back down behind this cold front.

