Real Time Crime Center installs cameras at Shreveport fairgrounds

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Real Time Crime Center has added their first pole camera system at the Shreveport fairgrounds.

The system is made up of three cameras that will monitor the area for potential crime. This comes after a shooting broke out at the State Fair of Louisiana on Saturday, Nov. 6, leaving one teen injured.

“I remain committed to making Shreveport as safe as possible and our Real Time Crime Center is going to be a game changer for law enforcement,” said Mayor Adrian Perkins. “Members of my administration continue working diligently to develop innovative solutions to better protect our community.”

The center says a special team within the Department of Information Technology designed, built, supported the integration and are now installing the pole cameras.

“The RTCC cameras will allow us to provide substantial help to detectives and support multiple departments within the city,” said Keith Hanson, chief technology officer. “We also need the community’s help with this project. If citizens want to be part of a public safety plan, they can register home or business cameras with the RTCC.”

The crime center has more than a dozen cameras located at Shreveport businesses, apartments and other buildings. In total, there are 102 cameras being monitored.

Residents and business owners can register to be integrated into the camera system, here.

