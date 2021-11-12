Perfect weekend weather

(KSLA) - After a cold start in the morning, the weather will be very beautiful over the weekend. Temperatures will start out in the 30s Saturday and will be back to the 70s by Sunday afternoon.

This evening will have more clear skies with no chance of rain. We have had a cold front move through this afternoon, but that will be moving out this evening. That is going to help cool these temperatures down though. So, if you are going to the State Fair, or Friday Night Football, you will need a jacket to stay warm. Temperatures will be in the 50s.

Temperatures will be getting cold again tonight! Near the I-30 corridor and areas north, temperatures may be around the freezing mark. The farther south you go, the warmer temperatures will be. However, everyone in the ArkLaTex will have low temperatures in the 30s. So, there could be some frost early in the morning!

This weekend will remain very nice with no rain either day. Thanks to the sunshine both days, temperatures will warm up a bit in the afternoon. Saturday however, may only warm up to the upper 50s! So, you may need a jacket or long sleeve shirt. Sunday should be warmer and will get back to the lower 70s. If you are planning anything outdoors, you will be able to enjoy the perfect weather with no worries!

Monday and Tuesday will also be nice and dry with mostly sunny skies. The rain chances are down to zero. Temperatures will be a bit warmer however. It should warm up to the lower 70s. Still some very nice weather to start off the work week!

Wednesday will likely be a very warm day. Highs look to be around the 80 degree mark, if not just below! Well above average for mid November. Clouds will also be on the increase ahead of our next cold front. This will bring some rain possibly during the day Wednesday. More of the rain is likely overnight.

Thursday will still have some rain. Especially in the morning. There will be some storms involved. It’s too early to tell if there will be any severe weather, but it is something we will be watching very closely as we get closer. As of now, I would not worry about any storms. Prepare for the rain in the morning, then it should all move out in the afternoon. Temperatures will be much cooler and only warm up to the lower to mid 60s.

Have a fantastic Friday, and an even better weekend!

