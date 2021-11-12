Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Mayor Perkins to attend signing of infrastructure bill at White House

Mayor Adrian Perkins will travel to Washington, D.C. to attend the signing of the...
Mayor Adrian Perkins will travel to Washington, D.C. to attend the signing of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act on Nov. 15, 2021.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (KSLA) - Mayor Adrian Perkins will attend the signing of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, his office announced in a news release Friday, Nov. 12.

The signing will take place Monday, Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. at the White House.

“Investing in our infrastructure is not a partisan issue, but vital to strengthen our community and to ensure Shreveport’s future success,” said Mayor Perkins. “The Infrastructure Bill will benefit every Louisianan, through good paying jobs, road projects, high speed internet connection and clean drinking water. It was critical to take bold measures to modernize infrastructure for our residents who depend upon it for their quality of life.”

Mayor Perkins’ office says throughout the process of passing the bill, the mayor has communicated with the White House about the need for this bill in Shreveport. He says the city already has “shovel-ready” projects waiting for funding. In the release, Mayor Perkins also expressed gratitude to Senator Bill Cassidy for his role in the bill’s passage.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms early the morning of Nov. 11, 2021, that spawned four tornadoes — two each in East Texas...
NWS: 4 tornadoes spun out of overnight storms
A warrant was issued for Donald Ray Jackson, 17 (above). He faces one count of attempted...
Police name 17-year-old suspect in La. Fair Grounds shooting
FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, file photo, U.S actor Will Smith poses for photographers...
Will Smith, inspired by ‘Dads on Duty’, sending Southwood High School to the movies
Officials respond to shooting on Peach Street.
Argument leads to woman being shot in thigh
Left: Xavier Perry, 12, and Adrianna Rigsby, 29 Right: Joshua Perry, 18
Funeral arrangements announced for family killed in triple homicide in Shreveport

Latest News

Election Day in Louisiana is Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
ELECTION DAY: What’s on the ballot in Louisiana on Nov. 13
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 22, 2019, file photo, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders...
Ark. Gov. Hutchinson endorses Sarah Huckabee Sanders; gives her his ‘full support’
The Mesa Co. Elections Office is looking for help to hand count about 52,000 ballots from the...
Explaining tax amendments on Saturday’s ballot
The White House admits that inflation may be here through 2022.
Biden calls inflation crisis 'worrisome'