Mayor Perkins to attend signing of infrastructure bill at White House

WASHINGTON (KSLA) - Mayor Adrian Perkins will attend the signing of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, his office announced in a news release Friday, Nov. 12.

The signing will take place Monday, Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. at the White House.

“Investing in our infrastructure is not a partisan issue, but vital to strengthen our community and to ensure Shreveport’s future success,” said Mayor Perkins. “The Infrastructure Bill will benefit every Louisianan, through good paying jobs, road projects, high speed internet connection and clean drinking water. It was critical to take bold measures to modernize infrastructure for our residents who depend upon it for their quality of life.”

Mayor Perkins’ office says throughout the process of passing the bill, the mayor has communicated with the White House about the need for this bill in Shreveport. He says the city already has “shovel-ready” projects waiting for funding. In the release, Mayor Perkins also expressed gratitude to Senator Bill Cassidy for his role in the bill’s passage.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.