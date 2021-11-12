Getting Answers
Funeral arrangements announced for family killed in triple homicide in Shreveport

Left: Xavier Perry, 12, and Adrianna Rigsby, 29 Right: Joshua Perry, 18
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The family killed in a triple homicide in Shreveport the first week of November will be laid to rest Saturday, Nov. 13.

An evening of remembrance for Xavier Perry, 12, Joshua Perry, 18, and Adrianna Rigsby, 29, will be held Friday, Nov. 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Booker T. Washington High School in the gym. The celebration of life will held Saturday at Zwolle High School in the gym.

The three were killed on Nov. 4 in the West Cedar Grove area of Shreveport on W 82nd Street. A woman there discovered the bodies of a 12-year-old boy, as well as a man and woman, all of whom had been shot. Police believe the killings were domestic in nature.

The suspect, Barry Rigsby, was shot and killed the same day in an encounter with law enforcement in Franklin Parish.

