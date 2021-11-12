ELECTION DAY: What’s on the ballot in Louisiana on Nov. 13

(KSLA) - Saturday, Nov. 13 is Election Day in Louisiana.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone who gets in line by 8 p.m. has the right to vote.

Of note in the Shreveport-Bossier area are a few races, including the city council seat for District 1 in Bossier City, the District 7 seat on the school board in Caddo Parish, and the four proposed constitutional amendments.

This year, voters will have to decide on four constitutional amendments, two related to taxes.

INFO FROM THE PAR GUIDE ON CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS

AMENDMENT 1: SALES TAX STREAMLINING

A vote for would allow a single authority to oversee the collection, electronic filing, and policy guidance for state and local sales taxes.

A vote against would continue to constitutionally require separate collection, filing, and policy oversight of sales taxes by the state and local governments.

AMENDMENT 2: TAX REFORM

A vote for would lower the maximum rate of the income tax and allow removal of a major state tax deduction, triggering statutory reforms for individual and corporate income and franchise taxes.

A vote against would keep the Constitution’s current tax rates and the requirement to allow a deduction for federal taxes paid, which would stop all the statutory reforms.

AMENDMENT 3: TAXING AUTHORITY FOR NEW LEVEE DISTRICTS

A vote for would allow levee districts created since 2006 to raise a 5-mill property tax where district voters also approve the amendment.

A vote against would continue to allow levee districts created since 2006 to get voter approval for any tax millage.

AMENDMENT 4: TAPPING MORE DEDICATED MONEY TO FIX A DEFICIT

A vote for would allow the transfer of more dedicated funds to fix a state budget deficit.

A vote against would keep the current 5% limit for tapping dedications to fix a deficit.

ELECTION DETAILS

12 parishes will vote in local races and on propositions and Constitutional Amendments: Bossier , Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lafourche, Morehouse, Orleans, Ouachita, St. Landry, St. Tammany, Vernon, and Washington

7 parishes will vote in local races and on Constitutional Amendments: Ascension, Avoyelles, Caddo , Catahoula, Iberia, Rapides, and Richland

24 parishes will vote on local propositions and Constitutional Amendments: Acadia, Allen, Assumption, Beauregard, Bienville , Claiborne , Evangeline, Franklin, Grant, Jefferson, Lincoln, Madison, Plaquemines, Sabine , St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. John, St. Martin, St. Mary, Terrebonne, Union, Vermilion, West Carroll, and West Feliciana

21 parishes will only vote on Constitutional Amendments: Caldwell, Cameron, Concordia, DeSoto, East Carroll, East Feliciana, Iberville, Jackson, Jefferson Davis, LaSalle, Livingston, Natchitoches, Pointe Coupee, Red River, St. Helena, St. James, Tangipahoa, Tensas, Webster, West Baton Rouge, and Winn

In Caddo Parish, school board member for District 7, Raymond Green, retired April 6 after serving since 2015. Darrin Dixon, the small business development director at SUSLA, has been serving as interim in the meantime; he’s running for the position. Linda Rasberry Smith, a teacher and librarian, will challenge him.

Of note in Bossier Parish, the District 1 seat on the city council is up for grabs. This was the seat Shane Cheatham won and resigned from before he took office. Scott Irwin was selected as interim, but is not running. Three people are vying for the seat: Brian Hammons, Darren Ashley, and Michael Lombardo. Cheatham has publicly endorsed Hammons for the seat.

A number of propositions are also on the ballot for Bienville, Bossier, Claiborne, and Sabine parishes. In Bienville, the Town of Arcadia will vote on a couple of propositions, including millage renewals for roads, drainage, parks and recreation, the industrial park, general operating revenue, and solid waste. In Bossier, there’s a proposition that would allow Fire District 7 to continue to collect 23.9 mills for general needs of the district. In Claiborne, the Town of Haynesville has a proposition renewal to continue collecting 5.04 mills for streets and sewerage maintenance. It includes a .04 mills increase. There’s also a millage renewal in Claiborne Parish for maintaining and operating the district’s recreational facilities and purchasing equipment. In Sabine, there are a couple of millage renewals on the ballot for parishwide propositions to support the Sabine Parish Library System and the Sabine Parish Health Unit. There’s also a millage renewal to continue collecting 13.8 mills for public roads and bridges, which would be an increase of 1.32 mills.

