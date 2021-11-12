‘Disturbing’ investigation leads to arrest of Natchitoches man on numerous sexual misconduct, animal cruelty charges

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man from Natchitoches Parish is behind bars after what the sheriff there calls a “very disturbing” investigation.

Sheriff Stuart Wright says the investigation started on Nov. 7 around 10:30 p.m. when the mother of a juvenile under 14 called the sheriff’s office from the Orange Police Department in Texas to report alleged sexual misconduct involving her daughter while she was visiting a male relative’s home in north Natchitoches Parish. A joint investigation between the two departments was launched.

Detectives in Orange interviewed the victim and her mother, then took them to a medical facility in Beaumont for an exam and evidence collection. Then on Monday, Nov. 8, the mother and victim went to Natchitoches to meet with detectives there. An independent forensic interview by the Rapides Children’s Advocacy Center in Alexandria was conducted with the victim.

Sheriff Wright says the results of that interview were “very disturbing.”

Detectives say the alleged abuse took place over the course of eight years. Based on interviews and evidence collected, detectives were able to get a search warrant for the home of Kenny James Len Choate, 37, of Readhimer.

During the search, detectives reportedly found several firearms, suspected meth, drug paraphernalia, and electronic devices. They also reportedly found two malnourished dogs tied up outside the house.

Kenny James Len Choate was arrested at his home in the 100 block of Strange Road in Readhimer, La. (Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

Choate was arrested and charged with the following:

Molestation of a juvenile

Aggravated crimes against nature

Possession of schedule II narcotics (meth)

Possession of firearms by a convicted felon

Cruelty to animals

Bond has been set at more than $1 million.

Choate’s wife, Crystal Michelle Choate, 36, was also issued a citation for cruelty to animals and released pending a court appearance.

Anyone with additional information about the case should contact NPSO at 318-357-7830. Anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault, or who knows someone who is, should call local law enforcement, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673).

