Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Ark. Gov. Hutchinson endorses Sarah Huckabee Sanders; gives her his ‘full support’

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 22, 2019, file photo, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders...
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 22, 2019, file photo, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders talks with reporters outside the White House, in Washington. Former White House spokeswoman Sanders is running for Arkansas governor, a source told The Associated Press, late Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)(Evan Vucci | AP)
By Alex Onken
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KSLA) - In a statement, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson endorsed Sarah Huckabee Sanders for the next governor.

Hutchinson issued this statement:

I’ve known Sarah Huckabee Sanders most of her life and know firsthand her love for our state and her heart for public service. Sarah has earned the Republican nomination and I’m delighted today to endorse her for Governor. The state of Arkansas will be in good hands with Sarah as Governor and she has my full support.

Asa Hutchinson

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms early the morning of Nov. 11, 2021, that spawned four tornadoes — two each in East Texas...
NWS: 4 tornadoes spun out of overnight storms
A warrant was issued for Donald Ray Jackson, 17 (above). He faces one count of attempted...
Police name 17-year-old suspect in La. Fair Grounds shooting
Officials respond to shooting on Peach Street.
Argument leads to woman being shot in thigh
An Amber Alert in Texas for 3-year-old McKenzie Byrne has been canceled. Police said she has...
Missing 3-year-old girl in Texas found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Police were able to locate the juvenile and take him into custody.
17-year-old arrested after allegedly shooting into apartment complex

Latest News

By forcing people to attend school and work remotely, the COVID-19 pandemic starkly highlighted...
Louisiana aims to bridge digital divide by 2029
Sens. Bill Cassidy (left) and John Kennedy (right)
La. senators join effort to overturn Biden vaccine mandate for large companies
Election Day in Bowie County, Texas is Nov. 2, 2021.
Nov. 2 is Election Day in Texas
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry speaking at the West Monroe Convention Center in Monroe,...
Attorney General Jeff Landry teases run for governor in West Monroe