2 SPD officers fired for policy violations, indictments

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has announced the termination of two officers.

Chief Administrative Assistant Marcus Mitchell was fired following an administrative investigation where it was determined he violated department rules and regulations. Mitchell had been with the department since Feb. 2009.

Officer Treveion Brooks was fired following his federal indictment for allegedly assaulting two arrestees in Shreveport. He had been with the department since Aug. 2007.

SPD says the process is still pending adjudication and no further details will be given at this time.

