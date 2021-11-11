Two teens fatally shot within 72 hours in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s no secret that Baton Rouge has a problem with juvenile violence.

But what about the teens, on the other side of the trigger?

The latest teen victim is 18-year-old Mikhi Spears.

He was shot multiple times Tuesday night, November 9, at around 7.

It happened at an apartment complex on Avenue L in Scotlandville.

Spears died at the scene.

It happened around the afternoon.

Wright died Monday from his injuries.

East Baton Rouge Parish School Board Member and CEO of the ‘100 Black Men’ organization, Dadrius Lanus, says Wright was one of his former students.

“It hurt me deeply, it hurt me. Every time I hear about losing a student, it hurts me and it feels like I’m not doing enough.

You know, as much as you feel like you’re doing enough to reach people, when you hear about somebody that you lost that’s close to you, it makes you feel like you’re not doing enough, and I have to step up and I have to do more. I think the response to the community, they’re ready and waiting to see what the leaders will do. They’re waiting to see what all the organizations are going to do. They’re waiting to see who’s going to step up to the plate and that’s what we have to do,” said Lanus.

A spokesman for Baton Rouge Police tells WAFB there are no suspects or leads in either of the cases mentioned above.

As of November 10, Baton Rouge Police have investigated 102 total homicides so far this year. (That does not include the homicide number for East Baton Rouge Parish.

Call Crimestoppers at 3-4-4-STOP. to report an anonymous tip. There could even be a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

