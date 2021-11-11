Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Texas A&M Forest Service encouraging fire safety during fall, winter hunting season

The Texas A&M Forest Service is encouraging fire safety during fall and winter hunting seasons
The Texas A&M Forest Service is encouraging fire safety during fall and winter hunting seasons
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With East Texas hunting seasons in full swing, a state agency is once again urging hunters and campers to use caution outdoors, to avoid forest fires.

The Texas A&M forest service is putting out that word knowing that a large percentage of fires start during major hunting seasons.

According to the forest service, nine out of 10 wildfires in Texas are human caused, and 65 percent of wildfires that occur during hunting season are caused by debris burning and equipment use.

“Unfortunately some of our activities that we associate with hunting season have the potential to accidentally start a wildfire,” says Weldon Dent of Texas A&M forest service.

And it’s hunting season that they are targeting.

“About 37 percent of our wildfires we see throughout the year occur in our hunting season months,” he says.

From 2016 to 2020, Texas A&M forest service responded to over 37-hundred wildfires, burning nearly a million-and-a-half acres.

One of the common dangers particularly around campfires is grass. Drought or freeze cured grass.

“Frost and drought can cure drying of fuel. A lot of it is with vehicle use, equipment use. Camping, campfires,” Dent says.

Making wildfires easier to start.

“One of our big ones is parking or driving over tall grass. The vehicle exhaust can ignite the grass,” Weldon says.

Dent has simple tips to help avoid accidentally starting a wildfire while hunting and camping this fall.

“Be cautious with any activity that could cause a spark. Drown and stir your campfire before you leave it,” he says.

Dent says always check with local officials for burn bans or other outdoor burning restrictions.

And when using a cooking fire or campfire, never leave it unattended, and always make sure it is out before leaving.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caddo Parish first responders are on the scene of a major traffic accident about a couple miles...
1 killed when vehicle overturns, catches fire; 3 others hurt in 3-vehicle wreck near Keithville
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed
Clark, 20, is 5′8″, 150 pounds, and is from Hooks, Texas. He was last seen wearing blue jail...
IN CUSTODY: Bowie County inmate captured after taking off on foot
Minden High student taken to hospital after being stabbed multiple times at school by another student
Greenwood runaway teen found safe

Latest News

La. Board of Cosmetology to require stylists learn to cut textured hair
La. Board of Cosmetology to require stylists learn to cut textured hair
Shreveport Package Support Annex gears up for holiday rush
Shreveport Package Support Annex gears up for holiday rush
BPCC remembers Decari Markray
BPCC remembers Decari Markray
Clark, 20, is 5′8″, 150 pounds, and is from Hooks, Texas. He was last seen wearing blue jail...
IN CUSTODY: Bowie County inmate captured after taking off on foot