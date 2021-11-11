Getting Answers
Sportsbook opening at Margaritaville in Bossier City Friday

The Sportsbook opens in Margaritaville Casino Resort in Bossier City, La. on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Sports betting is finally here!

Margaritaville Resort Casino in Bossier City announced Thursday, Nov. 11 that The Sportsbook at Margaritaville will open to the public at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12. The opening is pending customary regulatory approvals, casino officials say. Mayor Tommy Chandler will lead a ribbon cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. Friday.

KEY FACTS

  • Sports betting will be available at Margaritaville in Bossier City starting Nov. 12
  • Guests can use Bet Builder to create bets before placing wagers and to see their potential winnings
  • The Sportsbook is located right inside the main entrance of the casino, which is located at 777 Margaritaville Way

The sports betting experience at Margaritaville will include 20 sports betting kiosks and five ticket writer stations, offering thousands of betting options. The Sportsbook is located just inside the main entrance of the casino.

THE SPORTSBOOK HOURS

  • Monday through Thursday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Friday: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Saturday and Sunday: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

“We are excited to welcome all sports fans to The Sportsbook at Margaritaville,” said Barry Regula, vice president and general manager for Margaritaville. “We will offer more ways to bet and more ways to win and we look forward to becoming a destination for fans of all sports.”

Guests can enhance their experience by using a free tool called Bet Builder, which makes it faster and easier to create more accurate bets before making wagers. Users can start building their bets at any time and see their potential winnings.

More information about The Sportsbook is available online here.

Officials at Boomtown Casino Hotel also say sports betting is launching soon, but did not have a specific start date just yet.

