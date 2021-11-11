Getting Answers
Southwood High School closed due to power outage on Nov. 11

According to Caddo Schools, power is expected to be restored by this afternoon. There will be no virtual instruction offered as many area families also do not have power.(KSLA)
By Alex Onken
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Southwood High School is closed on Thursday, Nov. 11 following overnight storms that knocked out power.

According to Caddo Schools, power is expected to be restored by this afternoon. There will be no virtual instruction either, as many area families also do not have power.

All classes and operations will resume on Friday, Nov. 12.

