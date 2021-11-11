Southwood High School closed due to power outage on Nov. 11

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Southwood High School is closed on Thursday, Nov. 11 following overnight storms that knocked out power.

According to Caddo Schools, power is expected to be restored by this afternoon. There will be no virtual instruction either, as many area families also do not have power.

All classes and operations will resume on Friday, Nov. 12.

