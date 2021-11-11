Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Smith County constable, 2 deputies arrested on various charges

Curtis Traylor-Harris
Curtis Traylor-Harris(Smith County Jail)
By Nahum Lopez
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County constable and two of his deputies have been arrested by the Texas Rangers and booked into the Smith County Jail on various charges that include Theft of Property by a Public Servant and Official Oppression.

Curtis T Traylor-Harris, 33, LaQuenda Banks, 42, and Derrick Holman, 44. are each charged with Theft of Property (between $750-$2,500) by a Public Servant, Official Oppression, and Abuse of Official Capacity.

Two Smith County deputy constables were arrested Wednesday by the Texas Rangers and booked into...
Two Smith County deputy constables were arrested Wednesday by the Texas Rangers and booked into the Smith County Jail.(Smith County Sheriff's Office)

Banks is listed on Constable Precinct 1 website as Chief Deputy, and Holman is listed as Sergeant. Traylor-Harris is the Pct. 1 constable.

Both Banks and Holman posted cumulative $30,000 bonds and were released from the Smith County Jail on Wednesday. Traylor-Harris was booked on Thursday and was being held on a collective $30,000 bond, as of 1 p.m. Thursday.

KLTV has reached out to DPS and the constable’s office for comment.

District Attorney Jacob Putman released the following statement:

“The Smith County District Attorney’s Office is aware of the ongoing Texas Rangers’ investigation into the Smith County Pct. 1 Constable’s Office. Because it is an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment at this time.”

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caddo Parish first responders are on the scene of a major traffic accident about a couple miles...
1 killed when vehicle overturns, catches fire; 3 others hurt in 3-vehicle wreck near Keithville
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed
Clark, 20, is 5′8″, 150 pounds, and is from Hooks, Texas. He was last seen wearing blue jail...
IN CUSTODY: Bowie County inmate captured after taking off on foot
Minden High School
Teen recovering in hospital after being stabbed at school
Minden High student taken to hospital after being stabbed multiple times at school by another student

Latest News

American Eagle flight
American Airlines flight makes unscheduled landing at East Texas Regional Airport due to warning light
Grambling State University will hold its Veterans Day appreciation program at 2:30 p.m. on Nov....
Grambling State University to hold Veterans Day program
The Sportsbook opens in Margaritaville Casino Resort in Bossier City, La. on Friday, Nov. 12,...
Sportsbook opening at Margaritaville in Bossier City Friday
Mayor Adrian Perkins announced Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 that healthcare benefits for city...
Mayor announces health insurance will stay the same for city employees, retirees
A warrant was issued for Donald Ray Jackson, 17 (above). He faces one count of attempted...
Police name 17-year-old suspect in La. Fair Grounds shooting