Smith County constable, 2 deputies arrested on various charges

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County constable and two of his deputies have been arrested by the Texas Rangers and booked into the Smith County Jail on various charges that include Theft of Property by a Public Servant and Official Oppression.

Curtis T Traylor-Harris, 33, LaQuenda Banks, 42, and Derrick Holman, 44. are each charged with Theft of Property (between $750-$2,500) by a Public Servant, Official Oppression, and Abuse of Official Capacity.

Two Smith County deputy constables were arrested Wednesday by the Texas Rangers and booked into the Smith County Jail. (Smith County Sheriff's Office)

Banks is listed on Constable Precinct 1 website as Chief Deputy, and Holman is listed as Sergeant. Traylor-Harris is the Pct. 1 constable.

Both Banks and Holman posted cumulative $30,000 bonds and were released from the Smith County Jail on Wednesday. Traylor-Harris was booked on Thursday and was being held on a collective $30,000 bond, as of 1 p.m. Thursday.

KLTV has reached out to DPS and the constable’s office for comment.

District Attorney Jacob Putman released the following statement:

“The Smith County District Attorney’s Office is aware of the ongoing Texas Rangers’ investigation into the Smith County Pct. 1 Constable’s Office. Because it is an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment at this time.”

