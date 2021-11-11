Skies quickly clear across the ArkLaTex Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! After a very active overnight with widespread strong storms and gusty winds with a couple of Tornado Warnings issued across Northwest Louisiana we are tracking clearing skies and improving weather for the region. After the last of the wet weather moves out around sunrise we are expecting mostly sunny weather not just for your Veterans Day, but through the weekend and into next week. We are though, tracking a reinforcing cold front that will move through during the late afternoon hours Friday. Behind the front we are tracking high temperatures that will struggle to make it to 60 on Saturday before our temperatures start to rebound as we head into next week. By Wednesday high temperatures will be approaching the 80 degree mark as above average weather dominates.

While we have a cool Saturday ahead we are tracking a great Sunday for the ArkLaTex. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are heading out the door this morning, while some of you may have been woken up by loud booms of thunder you can leave the rain gear at home as clearing skies will quickly take over the region. Sunshine will move during the mid-morning and it should be a delightful Veterans Day for all of the region. High temperatures will be cooler, but high temperatures today still should be in the upper 60s to around the 70 degree mark.

Moving ahead to Friday and the weekend we are tracking another shot of cooler air into the ArkLaTex during the afternoon hours leading to a chilly Saturday for the ArkLaTex. After a sunny start Friday a secondary cold front will sweep through during the afternoon hours and while we are not expecting much cloud cover let alone rain. Our high temperatures will go from near 70 Friday to barely making it to the 60 degree mark Saturday. Sunday our temperatures will begin to rebound with high moving back into the upper 60s and you can expect mostly sunny skies.

Looking ahead to next week we are tracking continued sunshine across the ArkLaTex along with consistently rising temperatures for the ArkLaTex. Monday will start off seasonal with highs in the upper 60s with cooler weather to the northeast, by Tuesday highs will return to the 70s for most of the region. By Wednesday a ridge of high pressure will have built up enough that 80 degrees is not out of the question for the region.

In the meantime, enjoy the clearing skies for your Veterans Day! Have a great Thursday!

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.