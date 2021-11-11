Police name 17-year-old suspect in La. Fair Grounds shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has named a suspect in a shooting incident at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds that left one person fighting for their life.

A warrant was issued for Donald Ray Jackson, 17. He faces one count of attempted second-degree murder. SPD says Jackson is considered armed and dangerous.

Jackson is a resident of Bossier City, Louisiana and police are asking anyone with information as to Jackson’s whereabouts to contact their local law enforcement immediately. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to contact Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips. A cash reward will be paid for information leading to Jackson’s arrest.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.