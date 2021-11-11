Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Police name 17-year-old suspect in La. Fair Grounds shooting

A warrant was issued for Donald Ray Jackson, 17 (above). He faces one count of attempted...
A warrant was issued for Donald Ray Jackson, 17 (above). He faces one count of attempted second-degree murder. SPD says Jackson is considered armed and dangerous.(SPD | SPD)
By Alex Onken
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has named a suspect in a shooting incident at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds that left one person fighting for their life.

A warrant was issued for Donald Ray Jackson, 17. He faces one count of attempted second-degree murder. SPD says Jackson is considered armed and dangerous.

Jackson is a resident of Bossier City, Louisiana and police are asking anyone with information as to Jackson’s whereabouts to contact their local law enforcement immediately. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to contact Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips. A cash reward will be paid for information leading to Jackson’s arrest.

Shreveport Police Department

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caddo Parish first responders are on the scene of a major traffic accident about a couple miles...
1 killed when vehicle overturns, catches fire; 3 others hurt in 3-vehicle wreck near Keithville
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed
Clark, 20, is 5′8″, 150 pounds, and is from Hooks, Texas. He was last seen wearing blue jail...
IN CUSTODY: Bowie County inmate captured after taking off on foot
Minden High student taken to hospital after being stabbed multiple times at school by another student
Minden High School
Teen recovering in hospital after being stabbed at school

Latest News

Police were able to locate the juvenile and take him into custody.
17-year-old arrested after allegedly shooting into apartment complex
According to Caddo Schools, power is expected to be restored by this afternoon. There will be...
Southwood High School closed due to power outage on Nov. 11
Even with two fronts rolling through the region we are still tracking significantly above...
Quickly clearing skies Thursday
talking
GSU holding Veterans Day appreciation program