NWS: At least 1 tornado spun out of storms

An EF-0 touched down about five miles south of Bienville Parish town of Ringgold
(Source: Gray TV photo illustration)
(Source: Gray TV photo illustration)(KY3)
By Jeff Castle and Curtis Heyen
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The National Weather Service office in Shreveport has confirmed that at least one tornado spun out of storms that raked across parts of the ArkLaTex overnight.

The EF-0 touched down near Woodardville, an unincorporated community about five miles south of Ringgold in Bienville Parish.

The Weather Service has not yet released any more specifics.

Preliminary storm damage surveys are ongoing today (Nov. 11) in parts of Caddo, Bossier, and Bienville parishes from Shreveport to Ringgold.

Following are times and locations of damage reported to the Weather Service’s Shreveport office.

12:57 a.m.: Trees down near Louisiana Highway 169 and Lowry Road six miles southwest of Blanchard

1 a.m.: Large tree across road near Louisiana Highway 157 at Red Land Road six miles northeast of Plain Dealing

1 a.m.: Trees on a home and several trees down on Pine Island Road three miles south-southwest of Blanchard in Caddo Parish

1 a.m.: Trees down in the 6500 block of North Lakeshore Drive four miles south of Blanchard in Caddo Parish

1:10 a.m.: Large tree blocking southbound lanes of Walker Road just south of West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop five miles south-southwest of Shreveport

1:10 a.m.: Large tree limbs down near Dean Road at West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport

1:20 a.m.: Fence blown down and siding on outbuilding damaged on Grover Place Drive in Grover Place Subdivision six miles south-southwest of Barksdale Air Force Base in Bossier Parish

1:35 a.m. Large tree across Louisiana Highway 527 near Sunset Villa Drive 10 miles southeast of Barksdale Air Force Base

1:50 a.m. Trees down near Beavers Nest subdivision along Louisiana Highway 169 between Buncombe Road and Providence Road four miles south of Greenwood

2:07 a.m.: Power lines down down near U.S. Highway 371 and Louisiana Highway 783 in Woodardville community five miles south of Ringgold in Bienville Parish

