Mayor announces health insurance will stay the same for city employees, retirees

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport city employees and retirees can now breathe a sigh of relief.

Health insurance benefits for Shreveport city employees/retirees will remains THE SAME in 2022

Open enrollment for city employees/retirees starts Nov. 15 and ends Nov. 22

The city will pay $5.2 million so benefits for employees/retirees can stay the same

Back in September, the city announced healthcare premiums would be increasing, but on Thursday, Nov. 11, the Shreveport Health Care Trust Fund Board voted not to make any changes. Mayor Adrian Perkins says the city will foot the bill of $5.2 million so benefits can stay the same.

“I think this vote signifies that they don’t have to worry anymore, that the same financial burden that they had last year is going to remain the same. They are not going to accrue additional costs going forward, so they financially plan better and manage their budgets better,” Mayor Perkins said.

On Sept. 24, the Shreveport Police Officer's Association shared a letter on their Facebook page, asking the Shreveport City Council to vote against the increases. The group says the increase is "unacceptable" and "an insult to those that serve during the most dangerous times in our history."

Open enrollment opens Monday, Nov. 15 for active employees who wish to change their elective benefits for 2022. This will only last for one week.

“I think the decision was the correct decision that needed to be made. I’m glad that they saw to make that decision. It was just too late in the game to try to make the changes that they were trying to make,” said Gary Ralph, a retiree from the Shreveport Fire Department.

