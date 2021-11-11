Getting Answers
Mayor announces health insurance will stay the same for city employees, retirees

Mayor Adrian Perkins announced Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 that healthcare benefits for city employees/retirees will remain the same in 2022.
By Tayler Davis
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport city employees and retirees can now breathe a sigh of relief.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

  • Health insurance benefits for Shreveport city employees/retirees will remains THE SAME in 2022
  • Open enrollment for city employees/retirees starts Nov. 15 and ends Nov. 22
  • The city will pay $5.2 million so benefits for employees/retirees can stay the same

Back in September, the city announced healthcare premiums would be increasing, but on Thursday, Nov. 11, the Shreveport Health Care Trust Fund Board voted not to make any changes. Mayor Adrian Perkins says the city will foot the bill of $5.2 million so benefits can stay the same.

“I think this vote signifies that they don’t have to worry anymore, that the same financial burden that they had last year is going to remain the same. They are not going to accrue additional costs going forward, so they financially plan better and manage their budgets better,” Mayor Perkins said.

PREVIOUS STORY
City of Shreveport to raise health insurance premium for city employees

On Sept. 24, the Shreveport Police Officer’s Association shared a letter on their Facebook page, asking the Shreveport City Council to vote against the increases. The group says the increase is “unacceptable” and “an insult to those that serve during the most dangerous times in our history.”

Shreveport Government Plaza

Open enrollment opens Monday, Nov. 15 for active employees who wish to change their elective benefits for 2022. This will only last for one week.

“I think the decision was the correct decision that needed to be made. I’m glad that they saw to make that decision. It was just too late in the game to try to make the changes that they were trying to make,” said Gary Ralph, a retiree from the Shreveport Fire Department.

Many groups initially expressed displeasure as the announcement of health insurance premiums rising, particularly the Shreveport Police Officer’s Association. They urged the city council to vote against the increase, calling it “unacceptable” and “an insult to those that serve during the most dangerous times in our history.”

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

