Juvenile arrested for apartment shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Police responded to reports of a shooting at 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11.

The incident occurred on the 6700 block of Rasberry Lane at an apartment complex. Officers at the scene learned that three people at one of the apartments had been threatened by a 17-year-old male juvenile following a disagreement. Police say as the male juvenile departed, he fired multiple shots at the apartment. Nobody was injured.

Detectives performed an investigation into the shooting and evidence at the scene led them to develop a suspect in the matter. They located the Juvenile on Tuesday, Nov. 9, and took him into custody without incident. The juvenile has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and three counts of illegal use of a weapon.

The juvenile is currently booked into the Caddo Parish Juvenile Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.