Cool mornings followed by warm, sunny afternoons

(KSLA) - Happy Veterans Day! Temperatures will be very pleasant over the next several days. Get ready for chilly mornings with temperatures in the 40s, then the sunshine will warm things up to the 70s most days over the next week.

This evening will be nice and clear. The clouds and rain will be long gone by sunset. Temperatures will also be cooling quickly once that sun goes down. You may need a jacket if you stay out late. Temperatures will be in the 50s.

Overnight, it will be nice and clear. Temperatures will cool down to the upper 30s around the I-30 corridor. There is the possibility of some frost too. I think it mostly depends on if the winds calm down enough. Places around and south of I-20 should be too warm for any frost with lows in the lower 40s.

Friday will be another fantastic day! The sunshine will be back with no chance of rain. A second cold front will be moving in though. So, there will be some clouds that build up, but those will not stick around for too long. This second cold front will bring reinforcing cool air to the ArkLaTex. Temperatures in the afternoon will still warm up to the lower 70s. It will be perfect weather to end the work week on.

This weekend will remain very nice with no rain either day. Morning temperatures will start off in the lower 40s with a couple locations in the upper 30s! Then, thanks to the sunshine both days, temperatures will warm up a bit in the afternoon. Saturday however, may only warm up to the upper 50s! Sunday should be warmer and will get back to the lower 70s. If you are planning anything outdoors, you will be able to enjoy the perfect weather with no worries!

Monday and Tuesday will also be nice and dry with mostly sunny skies. The rain chances are down to zero. Temperatures will be a bit warmer however. It should warm up to the lower 70s. Still some very nice weather to start off the work week!

Wednesday will likely be a very warm day. Highs look to be around the 80 degree mark! Well above average for mid November. Clouds will also be on the increase in anticipation of our next cold front. This will bring some rain possibly Wednesday night. Temperatures are expected to cool back down behind this cold front.

Have a great Thursday, and an even better rest of the week! Thank you Veterans for your Service!

