Centenary College honors veterans with special ceremony

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Centenary College hosted their annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 11 to honor those who served.

The ceremony included a presentation of colors and the college’s choir ensemble performed the Star Spangled Banner. One local veteran says the day means so much to those who have risked their lives in the name of freedom.

“We love our country, the veterans. So many of my friends didn’t make it home, they paid the ultimate price. But I’m grateful to God that I made it through and made it to the highest rank, and was able to serve my country,” said Chief MSgt. Russell Minor.

The program also included musical salutes for each branch of the military and remarks from Centenary President Christopher Holoman.

