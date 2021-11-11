Getting Answers
Argument leads to woman being shot in thigh

Officials respond to shooting on Peach Street.
Officials respond to shooting on Peach Street.(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to a shooting on Thursday, Nov. 11 just after 4:30 p.m.

The incident occurred at the Copper Road Plaza apartment complex on Peach Street.

Officials say two women were arguing when one pulled out a gun and shot the other once in the thigh. The victim was transported to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooter has been detained by police.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

