Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

American Airlines flight makes unscheduled landing at East Texas Regional Airport due to warning light

American Eagle flight
American Eagle flight((Source: KLTV))
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A flight between Alexandria, La and DFW airport made an unscheduled landing at the East Texas Regional Airport due to a warning light malfunction.

According to flightaware.com, the American Airlines flight was headed to DFW when it was diverted to the East Texas Regional Airport. An itinerary also confirmed American Airlines flight 4210 from Alexandria to DFW was diverted to the East Texas Regional Airport.

According to East Texas Regional Airport Manager Roy Miller, the light was a blinking landing gear warning light. There was no issues with the landing gear, but the light was malfunctioning.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caddo Parish first responders are on the scene of a major traffic accident about a couple miles...
1 killed when vehicle overturns, catches fire; 3 others hurt in 3-vehicle wreck near Keithville
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed
Clark, 20, is 5′8″, 150 pounds, and is from Hooks, Texas. He was last seen wearing blue jail...
IN CUSTODY: Bowie County inmate captured after taking off on foot
Minden High School
Teen recovering in hospital after being stabbed at school
Minden High student taken to hospital after being stabbed multiple times at school by another student

Latest News

Centenary College hosts Veterans Day ceremony.
Centenary College honors veterans with special ceremony
Grambling State University will hold its Veterans Day appreciation program at 2:30 p.m. on Nov....
Grambling State University to hold Veterans Day program
The Sportsbook opens in Margaritaville Casino Resort in Bossier City, La. on Friday, Nov. 12,...
Sportsbook opening at Margaritaville in Bossier City Friday
Mayor Adrian Perkins announced Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 that healthcare benefits for city...
Mayor announces health insurance will stay the same for city employees, retirees