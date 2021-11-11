American Airlines flight makes unscheduled landing at East Texas Regional Airport due to warning light

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A flight between Alexandria, La and DFW airport made an unscheduled landing at the East Texas Regional Airport due to a warning light malfunction.

According to flightaware.com, the American Airlines flight was headed to DFW when it was diverted to the East Texas Regional Airport. An itinerary also confirmed American Airlines flight 4210 from Alexandria to DFW was diverted to the East Texas Regional Airport.

According to East Texas Regional Airport Manager Roy Miller, the light was a blinking landing gear warning light. There was no issues with the landing gear, but the light was malfunctioning.

