Tracking multiple cold fronts to bring rain and chilly weather

By Grant Roberts
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(KSLA) - We are tracking a couple cold fronts by the end of the week. The first one will bring rain and storms, while the second one will knock temperatures down some.

This evening will be calm before the storm. The clouds will be building up, but we should for the most part remain dry. If you are staying out late, then you will likely need an umbrella. Particularly if you live near the I-30 corridor. Otherwise, you should stay dry. Temperatures will not cool down much, and will remain in the 60s.

Tonight is when I expect the rain to move in. There will be plenty of heavy showers and maybe a couple storms. There is a small risk for severe weather. There is a marginal risk for most areas, then a slight risk for places just to our west, outside of the ArkLaTex. The rain will be moving east and will be winding down already by sunrise Thursday. So, it may be a wet commute, but you may not need your umbrella in the morning.

As the day wears on Thursday, the weather will keep getting better. The rain will be moving out and should be gone shortly after sunrise. Then the clouds will be clearing, and the sunshine will return in the afternoon. Temperatures though will only warm up to the mid to upper 60s. Some places may get up to the lower 70s. Back to some cooler weather where you may need a jacket for majority of the day. So your Veterans Day is looking good!

Friday will be another fantastic day! The sunshine will be back with no chance of rain. A second cold front will be moving in though. So, there will be some clouds that build up, but I do not expect any showers. This second cold front will bring reinforcing cool air to the ArkLaTex. Temperatures in the afternoon will still only warm up to the lower 70s. It will be perfect weather to end the work week on.

This weekend will remain very nice with no rain either day. Morning temperatures will start off in the lower 40s with a couple locations in the upper 30s! Then, thanks to the sunshine both days, temperatures will warm up to the mid 60s. Saturday however, may only warm up to the 50s through much of the day. If you are planning anything outdoors, you will be able to enjoy the perfect weather with no worries!

Monday and Tuesday will also be nice and dry with mostly sunny skies. The rain chances are down to zero. Temperatures will be a bit warmer however. It should warm up to the lower 70s. Still some very nice weather to start off the work week!

Have a great Thursday, and an even better rest of the week!

